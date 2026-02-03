Milano Cortina 2026: Racing Against Time and Budget

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are proving to be a financial and logistical challenge, as costs have escalated beyond initial forecasts. According to Games CEO Andrea Varnier, preparations have faced significant pressure with budgets climbing over $1.7 billion from the original $1.3 billion.

Organizers, working under immense pressure and time constraints, rushed to complete key venues such as the new sliding center and Santagiulia ice hockey stadium. Despite facing opposition from the International Olympic Committee, the sliding center was built in Cortina amid tight deadlines.

Varnier emphasized that, despite adversity, the completed venues would offer Olympic-quality facilities and serve as lasting contributions to the host communities. With the Games set to begin, the committee hopes the positive outcomes will overshadow the trials encountered.

(With inputs from agencies.)