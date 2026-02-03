Left Menu

Merck Faces Future Challenges Despite Current Success

Merck & Co forecasts lower 2026 sales and profits due to post-patent challenges for key drugs like Januvia, despite strong performance from Keytruda. The company's proactive measures include acquisitions and focusing on new treatments. Sales achieved $16.4 billion in Q4, with revenue growth driven by Keytruda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:12 IST
Merck Faces Future Challenges Despite Current Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Merck & Co predicted that its 2026 sales and profits would fall short of Wall Street expectations due to the impact of losing patent exclusivity on drugs like Januvia. This grim forecast overshadowed a strong fourth-quarter report where the company's revenue was bolstered by the successful cancer drug Keytruda.

The pharmaceutical giant's shares dipped by 1.2% in premarket trading, with projections placing 2026 revenue between $65.5 billion and $67.0 billion, slightly missing the average analyst estimate. CEO Rob Davis highlighted legacy products going off patent as a key issue, but he remains confident in the company's strategic direction.

Merck's adjusted Q4 profit was $2.04 per share, surpassing estimates. Keytruda alone generated $8.37 billion in sales, counteracting a decline in their Gardasil vaccine. As part of its strategy, Merck acquired Cidara Therapeutics and Verona Pharma to diversify its drug offerings as Keytruda faces its own patent expiry challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026