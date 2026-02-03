Merck Faces Future Challenges Despite Current Success

On Tuesday, Merck & Co predicted that its 2026 sales and profits would fall short of Wall Street expectations due to the impact of losing patent exclusivity on drugs like Januvia. This grim forecast overshadowed a strong fourth-quarter report where the company's revenue was bolstered by the successful cancer drug Keytruda.

The pharmaceutical giant's shares dipped by 1.2% in premarket trading, with projections placing 2026 revenue between $65.5 billion and $67.0 billion, slightly missing the average analyst estimate. CEO Rob Davis highlighted legacy products going off patent as a key issue, but he remains confident in the company's strategic direction.

Merck's adjusted Q4 profit was $2.04 per share, surpassing estimates. Keytruda alone generated $8.37 billion in sales, counteracting a decline in their Gardasil vaccine. As part of its strategy, Merck acquired Cidara Therapeutics and Verona Pharma to diversify its drug offerings as Keytruda faces its own patent expiry challenges.

