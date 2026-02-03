Pfizer's Earnings Beat Wall Street Estimates: A Boost from Established Medications
Pfizer surpassed Wall Street's profit expectations for the fourth quarter, driven by strong demand for its established medications such as Eliquis and Vyndaqel. The pharmaceutical giant reported an adjusted profit of 66 cents per share, exceeding the 57 cents anticipated by analysts, based on LSEG data.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:20 IST
This performance reflects Pfizer's robust market position and the sustained relevance of its older medications in today's healthcare landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
