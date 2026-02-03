Left Menu

Pfizer's Earnings Beat Wall Street Estimates: A Boost from Established Medications

Pfizer surpassed Wall Street's profit expectations for the fourth quarter, driven by strong demand for its established medications such as Eliquis and Vyndaqel. The pharmaceutical giant reported an adjusted profit of 66 cents per share, exceeding the 57 cents anticipated by analysts, based on LSEG data.

Pfizer has reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, with results benefiting from the ongoing demand for its established drugs, including the blood thinner Eliquis and heart disease treatment Vyndaqel.

The pharmaceutical company's adjusted earnings amounted to 66 cents per share, surpassing the 57 cents per share predicted by analysts, according to data compiled by LSEG.

This performance reflects Pfizer's robust market position and the sustained relevance of its older medications in today's healthcare landscape.

