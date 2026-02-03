Empowering the Elderly: A New Era for Geriatric Care in India

Experts gathered in the national capital to stress the urgent need for an inclusive model of geriatric care in India, highlighting the rising challenges of age-related health issues like dementia. The 'Illness to Wellness' Conference underscored the importance of making care accessible and responsive to senior citizens' needs.

Former health secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasized that geriatric care should be a core public health priority, akin to mental health, advocating for home-based services and local support systems to address the scale and last-mile delivery challenges in elderly care.

The event also highlighted AI technologies and holistic approaches, including yoga and nutrition, to promote healthy and graceful aging, transforming geriatric care from a marginal discipline to a mainstream medical practice amidst a demographic shift in India.

