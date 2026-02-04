Aligning Treatment Timings: The Power of Circadian Rhythms in Cancer and Organ Therapy

In a groundbreaking study, Chinese researchers suggest that the timing of cancer treatments, when aligned with the body's natural circadian rhythms, can enhance their effectiveness. The study involved 210 patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer receiving immunotherapies before or after 3 p.m.

The research, published in Nature Medicine, shows patients treated earlier in the day experienced longer tumor control and improved survival rates. This study emphasizes the influence of circadian rhythms on immune cells, underscoring the potential of timing in boosting cancer treatment effectiveness.

A separate study highlights experimental therapies in organ transplants aiming to reduce side effects and simplify treatment regimens. Simultaneously, advancements in artificial lung systems pave the way for groundbreaking interventions, offering promising blueprints for future medical innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)