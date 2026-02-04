Fortis Hospital Mulund Launches 'BreastCare360' on World Cancer Day
'BreastCare360' is a specialized initiative by Fortis Hospital, Mulund, offering comprehensive breast care, including cancer diagnosis, treatment, and reconstructive surgery. The program coincides with World Cancer Day 2026 and aims to provide a multidisciplinary approach for both cancerous and non-cancerous breast conditions, led by experienced specialists.
Fortis Hospital, Mulund, has unveiled 'BreastCare360', a pioneering program devoted to comprehensive breast care. Announced on World Cancer Day 2026, this initiative aims to provide advanced diagnosis and treatment options for both cancerous and non-cancerous breast conditions, emphasizing a holistic approach to patient care.
'BreastCare360' will feature a team of specialists including Dr. Raj Kapadia, Dr. Rachana Tataria, and Dr. Sonali Maniar, who together promise to offer personalized, compassionate care. The program covers a wide range of services, from early cancer detection and advanced treatments to reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, striving to restore not just health but also patient confidence.
With cutting-edge diagnostic technologies such as digital mammography and 3T MRI, the center will offer genetic testing and counseling services. Post-mastectomy reconstructive surgeries and aesthetic procedures like breast augmentation ensure comprehensive care. Fortis Healthcare Limited remains committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centric care across its extensive network in India.
