Fortis Hospital Mulund Launches 'BreastCare360' on World Cancer Day

Fortis Hospital, Mulund, has unveiled 'BreastCare360', a pioneering program devoted to comprehensive breast care. Announced on World Cancer Day 2026, this initiative aims to provide advanced diagnosis and treatment options for both cancerous and non-cancerous breast conditions, emphasizing a holistic approach to patient care.

'BreastCare360' will feature a team of specialists including Dr. Raj Kapadia, Dr. Rachana Tataria, and Dr. Sonali Maniar, who together promise to offer personalized, compassionate care. The program covers a wide range of services, from early cancer detection and advanced treatments to reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, striving to restore not just health but also patient confidence.

With cutting-edge diagnostic technologies such as digital mammography and 3T MRI, the center will offer genetic testing and counseling services. Post-mastectomy reconstructive surgeries and aesthetic procedures like breast augmentation ensure comprehensive care. Fortis Healthcare Limited remains committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centric care across its extensive network in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)