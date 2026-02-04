Left Menu

Fortis Hospital Mulund Launches 'BreastCare360' on World Cancer Day

'BreastCare360' is a specialized initiative by Fortis Hospital, Mulund, offering comprehensive breast care, including cancer diagnosis, treatment, and reconstructive surgery. The program coincides with World Cancer Day 2026 and aims to provide a multidisciplinary approach for both cancerous and non-cancerous breast conditions, led by experienced specialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:43 IST
Fortis Hospital Mulund Launches 'BreastCare360' on World Cancer Day
  • Country:
  • India

Fortis Hospital, Mulund, has unveiled 'BreastCare360', a pioneering program devoted to comprehensive breast care. Announced on World Cancer Day 2026, this initiative aims to provide advanced diagnosis and treatment options for both cancerous and non-cancerous breast conditions, emphasizing a holistic approach to patient care.

'BreastCare360' will feature a team of specialists including Dr. Raj Kapadia, Dr. Rachana Tataria, and Dr. Sonali Maniar, who together promise to offer personalized, compassionate care. The program covers a wide range of services, from early cancer detection and advanced treatments to reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, striving to restore not just health but also patient confidence.

With cutting-edge diagnostic technologies such as digital mammography and 3T MRI, the center will offer genetic testing and counseling services. Post-mastectomy reconstructive surgeries and aesthetic procedures like breast augmentation ensure comprehensive care. Fortis Healthcare Limited remains committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centric care across its extensive network in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BEML Partners with IISc for Cutting-Edge R&D Initiatives

BEML Partners with IISc for Cutting-Edge R&D Initiatives

 India
2
Call for AIIMS in Mahoba to Revolutionize Healthcare in Bundelkhand

Call for AIIMS in Mahoba to Revolutionize Healthcare in Bundelkhand

 India
3
Supreme Court Upholds Permanent Status and Fair Pay for Contractual Teachers

Supreme Court Upholds Permanent Status and Fair Pay for Contractual Teachers

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Sparks Controversy Amid Differing Claims

India-US Trade Deal Sparks Controversy Amid Differing Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026