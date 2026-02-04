Left Menu

Lupin's Leap: Achieving 'Double A' Leadership in Climate and Water

Lupin Limited, a global pharmaceutical leader, has achieved an 'A' leadership rating from the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for its climate change and water security efforts. This marks a significant improvement from past ratings, showcasing its commitment to sustainability through proactive environmental initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:49 IST
Lupin's Leap: Achieving 'Double A' Leadership in Climate and Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lupin Limited has announced receiving an 'A' leadership rating from the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for its outstanding achievements in combating climate change and promoting water security. This prestigious acknowledgment places Lupin among elite global leaders in sustainability and transparency.

The company's 'Double A' rating signifies a marked improvement from previous assessments, reflecting Lupin's unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship by mitigating climate risks, cutting carbon emissions, and managing water resources responsibly.

Ramesh Swaminathan, Lupin's Executive Director and Global CFO, highlighted the importance of collaboration and transparency in driving their environmental initiatives. CDP's rigorous framework has significantly influenced their ongoing progress. Lupin has also achieved a remarkable S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025, further underscoring its leadership status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BEML Partners with IISc for Cutting-Edge R&D Initiatives

BEML Partners with IISc for Cutting-Edge R&D Initiatives

 India
2
Call for AIIMS in Mahoba to Revolutionize Healthcare in Bundelkhand

Call for AIIMS in Mahoba to Revolutionize Healthcare in Bundelkhand

 India
3
Supreme Court Upholds Permanent Status and Fair Pay for Contractual Teachers

Supreme Court Upholds Permanent Status and Fair Pay for Contractual Teachers

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Sparks Controversy Amid Differing Claims

India-US Trade Deal Sparks Controversy Amid Differing Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026