Lupin's Leap: Achieving 'Double A' Leadership in Climate and Water

Lupin Limited has announced receiving an 'A' leadership rating from the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for its outstanding achievements in combating climate change and promoting water security. This prestigious acknowledgment places Lupin among elite global leaders in sustainability and transparency.

The company's 'Double A' rating signifies a marked improvement from previous assessments, reflecting Lupin's unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship by mitigating climate risks, cutting carbon emissions, and managing water resources responsibly.

Ramesh Swaminathan, Lupin's Executive Director and Global CFO, highlighted the importance of collaboration and transparency in driving their environmental initiatives. CDP's rigorous framework has significantly influenced their ongoing progress. Lupin has also achieved a remarkable S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025, further underscoring its leadership status.

