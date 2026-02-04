Digital Revolution: Ayurveda Meets Modern Technology in Oncology

Pune's Rasayu Cancer Clinic is setting new standards in Ayurvedic oncology by integrating digital technology to establish an evidence-based framework. This approach seeks to align traditional medicine with modern research requirements, addressing safety and efficacy concerns.

The clinic employs a custom-built software platform to document patient experiences comprehensively. This includes both subjective outcomes and historic case records, creating a vast resource of real-world evidence. Dr. Yogesh Bendale, Chairman and Managing Director of Rasayu, emphasizes this as a global mission to debunk myths about Ayurveda, backed by validated scientific data.

The adoption of technology has transformed Rasayu's research capabilities, leading to numerous high-impact publications. This advancement brings traditional and conventional medicine closer, promoting a more integrated approach to cancer treatment worldwide.

