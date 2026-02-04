Left Menu

Digital Revolution: Ayurveda Meets Modern Technology in Oncology

Pune's Rasayu Cancer Clinic is pioneering the integration of digital technology into Ayurvedic oncology, providing evidence-based support for Ayurvedic treatments. By building a comprehensive digital database of patient outcomes and publishing peer-reviewed research, the clinic aims to enhance global acceptance and confidence in Ayurveda's efficacy for cancer therapy.

Pune's Rasayu Cancer Clinic is setting new standards in Ayurvedic oncology by integrating digital technology to establish an evidence-based framework. This approach seeks to align traditional medicine with modern research requirements, addressing safety and efficacy concerns.

The clinic employs a custom-built software platform to document patient experiences comprehensively. This includes both subjective outcomes and historic case records, creating a vast resource of real-world evidence. Dr. Yogesh Bendale, Chairman and Managing Director of Rasayu, emphasizes this as a global mission to debunk myths about Ayurveda, backed by validated scientific data.

The adoption of technology has transformed Rasayu's research capabilities, leading to numerous high-impact publications. This advancement brings traditional and conventional medicine closer, promoting a more integrated approach to cancer treatment worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

