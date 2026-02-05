Left Menu

Revolutionizing Parkinson's Treatment: A New Neural Target

A study identifies the SCAN brain network as a potential target for more effective Parkinson's treatments. By focusing on cognition-action links rather than motor regions, this approach doubles treatment efficacy. Researchers highlight SCAN's role in symptom expression and propose it for future therapies.

Recent research suggests that targeting a specific brain network could dramatically enhance the effectiveness of Parkinson's disease treatments. The study highlights the somato-cognitive action network (SCAN) as a key player in the disease's pathology. By focusing on this network, therapies could substantially improve patient outcomes.

Led by teams from China's Peking University and Washington University in St. Louis, the study analyzed data from 863 patients undergoing various treatments. These included deep brain stimulation and medications known to alleviate Parkinson's symptoms. The findings reveal that addressing SCAN hyperconnectivity can significantly reduce symptoms.

This groundbreaking work, published in Nature, emphasizes the potential of personalized SCAN-targeted therapies. According to co-author Nico U. Dosenbach, this approach could alter disease progression rather than just mitigate symptoms. Further research is planned to refine these promising strategies for clinical use.

