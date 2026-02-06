Jalisco Imposes Mask Mandate Amid Measles Outbreak Ahead of World Cup

In response to a worsening measles outbreak, the Mexican state of Jalisco has declared a health alert and required masks in schools. This decision particularly impacts schools in Guadalajara, which is set to host a significant portion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The outbreak has become a pressing concern for authorities, emphasizing the necessity for stringent health measures.

The spread of measles in Mexico was initially detected last year in Chihuahua after a Mennonite child contracted the disease in Texas. The outbreak has since escalated, with Jalisco at its epicenter, demonstrating substantial repercussions for the region's public health strategy. This situation is compounded by declining vaccine rates, challenging health officials to implement preventive actions swiftly.

As mask mandates are enforced and educational institutions see temporary closures, Mexico and its World Cup co-hosts, Canada and the United States, are under pressure to ensure safety for incoming international visitors. The governments have sought a temporary extension to control the outbreak, underscoring the critical nature of global health collaboration in the face of this measles crisis.