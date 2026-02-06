The Statin Story: Debunking Myths and Uncovering the Truth

A comprehensive analysis of past clinical trials has highlighted that many side effects attributed to cholesterol-lowering statins are not actually caused by these drugs, according to researchers. The study, led by Christina Reith of Oxford University, involved data from more than 154,000 participants across 23 randomized trials.

The analysis found that while statins are linked to slight increases in some side effects, in most cases, they are not responsible for many of the adverse effects listed on package inserts. Researchers suggest that the benefits of statins, including significant reduction in heart attack and stroke risk, far outweigh potential side effects.

The study found minor increases in risks such as liver blood test abnormalities, but no significant increase in severe liver disease. The findings aim to alleviate patient and doctor concerns, promoting the use of statins in high-risk cardiovascular patients who may benefit significantly from them.

(With inputs from agencies.)