Supporters say Iran's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi may have suffered a heart attack, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:51 IST
Supporters say Iran's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi may have suffered a heart attack, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rising Concerns Over Deaths in ICE Detention: A Troubling Pattern
Mexican President Vows Action After Another Death in U.S. ICE Detention
No detention camp, no NRC in Bengal as long as we are in power: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Garbeta.
Mexican President Demands Action After Tragic Detention Deaths
Foiled Firebomb Plot: Palestinian Activist Targeted