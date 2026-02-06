Left Menu

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

The U.S. dollar held steady at a two-week high, marking its best performance since November. Concerns over AI spending have hit stocks, boosting risk aversion and supporting the dollar. The yen strengthened before Japan's election, with potential fiscal policy implications if Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 06:51 IST
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar remained steady near a two-week high on Friday, signaling its strongest weekly performance since November. This resilience followed investor unease regarding rampant AI spending, which sent stocks into a tailspin.

The dollar's strength was further bolstered by President Donald Trump's nomination of Kevin Warsh for Federal Reserve Chair. Warsh's anticipated resistance to aggressive rate cuts eased fears over central bank independence during a volatile economic period.

The yen gained ahead of Japan's national election, as uncertainties around fiscal policies and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's potential victory weighed on global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026