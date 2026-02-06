High Alert in Tamil Nadu: Avian Flu Fears Spark Urgent Response
The Tamil Nadu government issued an alert due to large-scale crow deaths, raising fears of avian influenza. The Department of Animal Husbandry mandated stringent precautions for poultry farmers, while public health officials urged individuals with flu-like symptoms to seek medical help. Surveillance has been intensified to prevent a potential outbreak.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government raised a state-wide alert following significant crow deaths, leading to warnings of a possible outbreak of avian influenza. Mandatory measures have been imposed on poultry farmers by the Department of Animal Husbandry to tackle the biosecurity threat.
Dr A Somasundaram from the Directorate of Public Health, following central governmental guidance, emphasized the urgency of flu-like symptoms for immediate medical attention. Additional vigilance was urged for those in high-risk occupations such as slaughterhouse workers and handlers of sick birds.
Veterinary protocols mandate that no autopsies be performed on-site, with all dead birds to be sent to Regional Disease Diagnostic Labs. Bodies are to be disposed of safely by burning or deep burial, and the public is urged to report unusual deaths to expedite responses and prevent human transmission.
(With inputs from agencies.)