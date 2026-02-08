Global Health Pulse: From Nipah to Weight-Loss Pills
The World Health Organization reports a Nipah virus-related death in Bangladesh. President Trump's new drug website offers limited discounts, while New York legalizes medical aid in dying. South Carolina faces a significant measles outbreak. The FDA targets Hims & Hers' weight-loss drug. South Africa starts local foot-and-mouth vaccines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:28 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced a fatality from the Nipah virus in Bangladesh, marking ongoing health challenges. This case follows similar incidents in India, intensifying precautions across Asia's airports.
President Trump launched TrumpRx.gov to address drug prices, focusing primarily on GLP-1 weight-loss medications. However, experts note its limited impact on overall prescription costs.
Amid rising measles cases, South Carolina reports 920 infections. The outbreak traces back to October, sparking public health warnings and highlighting vaccination gaps.
