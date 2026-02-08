Global Health Pulse: From Nipah to Weight-Loss Pills

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced a fatality from the Nipah virus in Bangladesh, marking ongoing health challenges. This case follows similar incidents in India, intensifying precautions across Asia's airports.

President Trump launched TrumpRx.gov to address drug prices, focusing primarily on GLP-1 weight-loss medications. However, experts note its limited impact on overall prescription costs.

Amid rising measles cases, South Carolina reports 920 infections. The outbreak traces back to October, sparking public health warnings and highlighting vaccination gaps.