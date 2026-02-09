Southland Hospital Opens New Dialysis Unit, Bringing Life-Saving Care Closer to Home

Southland patients requiring dialysis will now be able to access life-saving renal treatment closer to home, with the official opening of a new purpose-built dialysis unit at Southland Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown announced today.

The new facility marks a major step forward for renal care in the region, significantly reducing the need for exhausting travel and improving access for patients across Invercargill and wider Southland.

“The opening of this new unit at Southland Hospital is a significant step forward for renal care in the South,” Mr Brown said.

“Until now, many Southlanders have had to travel to Dunedin three times a week for dialysis – a 2.5-hour journey each way. This new facility means more people can receive the care they need closer to home.”

Ending the Burden of Long-Distance Dialysis Travel

For years, many dialysis patients in Southland have faced frequent travel to Dunedin for treatment — a demanding schedule that placed strain not only on patients but also on families and support networks.

The new dialysis unit will ease that burden, allowing more Southlanders to stay connected to home, community, and local health services.

“For patients and their families, dialysis isn’t just a treatment — it’s part of everyday life,” Mr Brown said.“Being able to receive that care locally reduces stress, keeps people connected to family and community, and supports better long-term health.”

Purpose-Built Renal Facility Designed for Growing Demand

The new unit includes:

Five haemodialysis spaces for outpatients and eligible inpatients

A dedicated area for peritoneal dialysis training and follow-up care

Future capability to support home haemodialysis training

“In time, the unit will also support training for patients who wish to undertake home haemodialysis, giving people greater independence and flexibility in managing their treatment,” Mr Brown said.

Expanding Capacity from Two Chairs to Five

Previously, Invercargill dialysis services operated from a space originally intended as an “away-from-home” facility for visitors. Growing demand meant it was increasingly used for regular dialysis patients, highlighting the need for a dedicated renal unit.

“With demand increasing, a fit-for-purpose dialysis service in Southland became essential,” Mr Brown said.“This new unit increases the number of dialysis chairs from two to five, improving access for patients.”

Supporting Patients Now — and Into the Future

Initially, the expanded service is expected to support six to eight haemodialysis patients each week, with patient numbers projected to increase over the next six months as capacity grows.

The new unit will ensure the Southland health system is better equipped to meet rising renal care needs in the years ahead.

“This new facility is about making sure Southlanders can receive the care they need, closer to home,” Mr Brown said.

A Major Boost for Health Equity in the South

The opening of the dialysis unit represents more than infrastructure — it delivers greater health equity, improved patient wellbeing, and stronger community-based care for one of the region’s most essential services.