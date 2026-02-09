Global Paradigm Shift: AI Music Therapy Revolutionizing Cancer Care

Mumbai, February 9, 2026 – Dr. Chirag Jain is spearheading a groundbreaking mission to redefine oncology care for 20 million cancer patients annually. His company, Mindful Gurukul Private Limited, has unveiled Skitii, an AI-driven music therapy platform that promises significant pain relief. The initiative marks a significant shift from conventional treatments reliant on opioids.

The platform secured a ₹4 crore investment from a US-based angel investor, indicating confidence in its potential to transform cancer treatment worldwide. Skitii's patented technology personalizes therapeutic music according to patients' physiological and emotional needs, delivering relief without the severe side effects associated with current pain management solutions.

Dr. Jain's vision is not just incremental improvement but a foundation-level transformation in oncology care. By utilizing AI and clinical expertise, Skitii is set to dominate a largely untapped market, projecting to become a standard in cancer care across the globe. The initiative illustrates India's growing capability in exporting healthcare innovation internationally.