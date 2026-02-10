Pharma Giants Clash: Novo Nordisk vs. Hims in Weight-Loss Pill Dispute

Novo Nordisk has initiated legal action against Hims and Hers Health, accusing the U.S.-based telehealth company of infringing on its patents with a now-cancelled $49 version of Novo's weight-loss medication, Wegovy. This lawsuit reflects growing friction between established drugmakers and telehealth firms selling generic medications.

Following the launch of Hims' cut-price pill, Novo's shares climbed by 5%, while Hims' shares plummeted by 20%, reflecting market reactions to the legal battle and competition tension. Novo's general counsel, John Kuckelman, described the situation as the culmination of frustrations among industry stakeholders over compounded medications.

Analysts believe the case could lead to tighter regulations on compounded GLP-1 drugs, easing competition for manufacturers like Novo and Eli Lilly. The U.S. FDA has indicated it will restrict the use of GLP-1 ingredients in compounded drugs, signaling a potential shift in the pharmaceutical landscape.