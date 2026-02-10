Odisha Bolsters Emergency Health Services with 250 New Ambulances

In a bid to enhance emergency healthcare infrastructure, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday flagged off 250 new ambulances, aiming to streamline patient transport across the state. This significant move follows the first phase launch on December 23, where 150 ambulances were introduced.

Speaking at the event at Kalinga Stadium, officials revealed that the Odisha government invested approximately Rs 111 crore from its resources for the ambulance fleet. The initiative seeks to ensure timely healthcare by reducing transport time to hospitals, Majhi said.

The state currently operates 866 emergency ambulances, supplemented by the 'Janani Express' scheme, which includes 500 services targeting pregnant women and sick children. Plans are underway to expand services to various regional airstrips under the Viman Yojana, further bolstering accessibility and healthcare delivery.

