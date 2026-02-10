Left Menu

South Korea's Medical Admissions Surge: A Step Towards Resolving Physician Shortages

South Korea plans to boost medical school admissions by over 3,340 between 2027 and 2031 to combat physician shortages. After resolving a doctors' strike, the government proposes smaller increases than initially planned. The move aims to enhance healthcare in aging-impaired rural areas, despite initial resistance from medical professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:04 IST
South Korea's Medical Admissions Surge: A Step Towards Resolving Physician Shortages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a decisive move to combat physician shortages in one of the world's fastest-aging nations, South Korea has announced a significant increase in medical school admissions. Between 2027 and 2031, the country plans to admit more than 3,340 additional medical students, marking a strategic adjustment following a lengthy doctors' strike sparked by previous expansion plans.

The government's revised approach intends to address the uneven distribution of medical professionals, particularly in rural areas struggling with demographic pressures. Health Minister Jeong Eun Kyeong confirmed that the annual admission cap would rise from the current 3,058 to 3,548 in 2027, with further increases reaching 3,871 by 2031.

Despite ongoing tensions within the medical community, stemming from concerns about the resource capacity of medical schools and potential impacts on service quality, officials hope the changes will strengthen regional healthcare. This plan follows the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose controversial policies had ignited widespread industry conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.

 India
2
Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

 India
3
Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

 Bangladesh
4
Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026