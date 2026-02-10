South Korea's Medical Admissions Surge: A Step Towards Resolving Physician Shortages

In a decisive move to combat physician shortages in one of the world's fastest-aging nations, South Korea has announced a significant increase in medical school admissions. Between 2027 and 2031, the country plans to admit more than 3,340 additional medical students, marking a strategic adjustment following a lengthy doctors' strike sparked by previous expansion plans.

The government's revised approach intends to address the uneven distribution of medical professionals, particularly in rural areas struggling with demographic pressures. Health Minister Jeong Eun Kyeong confirmed that the annual admission cap would rise from the current 3,058 to 3,548 in 2027, with further increases reaching 3,871 by 2031.

Despite ongoing tensions within the medical community, stemming from concerns about the resource capacity of medical schools and potential impacts on service quality, officials hope the changes will strengthen regional healthcare. This plan follows the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose controversial policies had ignited widespread industry conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)