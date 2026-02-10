Unmasking Subsidy Fraud: House Judiciary's Probe into Health Insurers

House Judiciary Committee Republicans have intensified their investigation into potential fraud linked to Affordable Care Act subsidies by subpoenaing eight health insurers for crucial documents, according to a report from Axios on Tuesday.

Subpoenas were directed towards prominent companies including Elevance, CVS, Centene, and Kaiser Permanente, among others, as part of Republican Chair Jim Jordan's effort to scrutinize the use of premium subsidies. These insurers have faced mounting criticism as many Americans grapple with soaring insurance costs post-COVID-era tax credit expirations.

Jordan, motivated by previous federal audits revealing fictitious enrollees, urges these companies to disclose detailed records of subsidized enrollees' numbers and funding from 2020 to 2025. The insurers have until February 23 to comply, with some, like CVS and Centene, pledging cooperation to combat fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)