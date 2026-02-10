Left Menu

Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

A 19-year-old MBBS student, Roshni Kalesh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hostel bathroom in Bhopal. Initial findings suggest academic stress. The presence of an empty acid bottle raises questions. Police are investigating the incident thoroughly, awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:17 IST
Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
student
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old MBBS student was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at a private hostel on Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation by Bhopal police. The student, identified as Roshni Kalesh from Alirajpur, was a first-year student at Gandhi Medical College.

She was found unconscious in the bathroom of her hostel, located in the Kohefiza police station area, alongside an empty acid bottle. Kalesh's absence from classes triggered concerns among her roommates, who alerted security when they couldn't reach her. When guards forced entry into the locked bathroom, she was found unconscious.

Rushed to Hamidia Hospital around 8:30 am, doctors declared her dead after an examination. Preliminary investigations suggest she was experiencing significant stress related to her studies, as detailed in messages to her family. While the cause of death remains uncertain, pending an autopsy, the police are exploring all possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge's Ruling Shakes Anti-ESG Foundations

Texas Judge's Ruling Shakes Anti-ESG Foundations

 Global
2
USA vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup Clash

USA vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup Clash

 Sri Lanka
3
Voter Roll Update: Significant Deletions in Assam's Jalukbari Constituency

Voter Roll Update: Significant Deletions in Assam's Jalukbari Constituency

 India
4
India’s Social Media Regulations: A New Frontier for Compliance

India’s Social Media Regulations: A New Frontier for Compliance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026