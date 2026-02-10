Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

A 19-year-old MBBS student was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at a private hostel on Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation by Bhopal police. The student, identified as Roshni Kalesh from Alirajpur, was a first-year student at Gandhi Medical College.

She was found unconscious in the bathroom of her hostel, located in the Kohefiza police station area, alongside an empty acid bottle. Kalesh's absence from classes triggered concerns among her roommates, who alerted security when they couldn't reach her. When guards forced entry into the locked bathroom, she was found unconscious.

Rushed to Hamidia Hospital around 8:30 am, doctors declared her dead after an examination. Preliminary investigations suggest she was experiencing significant stress related to her studies, as detailed in messages to her family. While the cause of death remains uncertain, pending an autopsy, the police are exploring all possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)