Vigilance Intensified: Uttarakhand Shuts Down Codeine Cough Syrup Production
The Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has suspended the production of codeine cough syrup at Windlass Biotech due to serious irregularities in quality. Officials emphasize a zero-tolerance policy against unsafe drugs, promising stringent measures for future compliance across the state's pharmaceutical sector.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has taken decisive action against Windlass Biotech by halting the production of codeine-based cough syrup, citing critical quality control lapses.
Following an intensive inspection by the department's drug officers, alarming discrepancies in the manufacturing processes, raw materials, and storage protocols were uncovered. As a result, the production license for the syrup has been suspended indefinitely to protect public health.
Authorities, led by Commissioner Sachin Kurve, have instructed statewide enforcement of stringent surveillance over medical facilities to prevent misuse of such syrups. Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi reiterated the state's zero-tolerance stance on drug safety non-compliance.
