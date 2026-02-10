India's Commitment to Eradicating Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted the need for community engagement and awareness to tackle lymphatic filariasis, a vector-borne disease transmitted by female Culex mosquitoes. Known as elephantiasis, this disease causes chronic morbidity and social stigma, damaging the lymphatic system.

Nadda launched the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration Campaign with a focus on drug consumption observation and dispelling public hesitance towards medication through intensive awareness, community engagement, and trust-building. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating lymphatic filariasis in India by 2027, surpassing the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) deadline of 2030.

The disease is endemic in 348 districts across India, with ongoing efforts in 174 districts to achieve transmission interruption. Significant progress through the Mass Drug Administration campaign underscores the necessity for community involvement and comprehensive government action in reducing morbidity and ensuring preventive healthcare access.

