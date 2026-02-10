Crow Deaths in Vedasandur: Health Concerns Allayed Amid Bird Flu Alert

The mysterious deaths of several crows in Vedasandur, Tamil Nadu, have triggered health-related fears among the locals. However, officials have reassured the public, emphasizing that there is no cause for concern, and an investigation is currently being conducted to uncover the reason behind the deaths.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that there is no health risk due to these incidents. The number of crow deaths is much lower than reported, with only six to seven dying on February 8. Meanwhile, samples have been collected for analysis to ascertain the cause.

Amidst these developments, the Centre has released a bird flu advisory, prompting state health officials to urge the public to remain vigilant. Measures are being ensured, like cooking poultry thoroughly and avoiding consumption if sudden fever-related deaths occur. A review meeting led by the chief secretary has stressed adherence to these preventive guidelines.

