Tragic Loss Unveils Contaminated Water Crisis in Bhagirathpura

A recent outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting in Bhagirathpura has tragically claimed the lives of a two-year-old girl and a 76-year-old man, amidst a growing contaminated water crisis. The victims' families assert that the quality of drinking water is to blame for these deaths and others in the community.

Since the outbreak was first reported in December, 35 people have died, according to local residents. Despite receiving treatment, young Siya's condition deteriorated and she ultimately succumbed to the illness. Likewise, Shaligram Thakur, a long-time local educator, passed away after battling similar symptoms for several days.

Authorities report that 16 deaths may be directly linked to the crisis, and financial assistance is being offered to over 20 affected families as the controversy over the actual toll continues to unfold. The tragedy has highlighted the dire consequences for low- and middle-income groups in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)