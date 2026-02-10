Left Menu

Tragic Loss Unveils Contaminated Water Crisis in Bhagirathpura

A diarrhoea and vomiting outbreak in Bhagirathpura has claimed 35 lives due to a contaminated water crisis. Recent victims include a two-year-old girl and a 76-year-old man. Official reports link 16 deaths to the crisis, while the state offers financial aid to families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:58 IST
  • India

A recent outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting in Bhagirathpura has tragically claimed the lives of a two-year-old girl and a 76-year-old man, amidst a growing contaminated water crisis. The victims' families assert that the quality of drinking water is to blame for these deaths and others in the community.

Since the outbreak was first reported in December, 35 people have died, according to local residents. Despite receiving treatment, young Siya's condition deteriorated and she ultimately succumbed to the illness. Likewise, Shaligram Thakur, a long-time local educator, passed away after battling similar symptoms for several days.

Authorities report that 16 deaths may be directly linked to the crisis, and financial assistance is being offered to over 20 affected families as the controversy over the actual toll continues to unfold. The tragedy has highlighted the dire consequences for low- and middle-income groups in the region.

