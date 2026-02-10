Left Menu

Cholera Outbreak in Dhararnagar: Contaminated Water to Blame

In Dhararnagar, Jamnagar, 15 cholera cases were reported, suspected to be from contaminated water. The area's been declared 'cholera-affected,' and measures include stopping water supply and repairing leaks. Health teams are active, and 90,000 chlorine tablets have been distributed to manage the outbreak.

  • India

A cholera outbreak has been reported in the Dhararnagar area of Jamnagar city, with 15 cases confirmed in the past three days. The local authorities suspect that contaminated drinking water is the cause of the outbreak, and immediate actions are being taken to address the situation.

District collector K B Thakkar has declared Dhararnagar and a 2-km radius as 'cholera-affected' under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Residents have suffered from vomiting and diarrhea, with 15 confirmed cases of cholera. The suspected source is a leak in the underground water pipeline.

Efforts to control the outbreak include stopping water supply, repairing leaks, and disconnecting illegal water connections. Health teams have surveyed the area, distributing 90,000 chlorine tablets and treating patients. The situation remains under control, with no fatalities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

