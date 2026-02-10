Haryana's Crackdown on Adulterated Dairy Products: Unveiling the Unseen Health Hazard

The Haryana government is intensifying its campaign against adulterated food products, particularly dairy, with Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announcing strict action against offenders.

Over the period from December 2025 to January 2026, numerous samples of paneer and desi ghee were discovered to be unsafe, prompting legal proceedings against implicated businesses, as stated by Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Manoj Kumar.

Ongoing raids have led to the sealing of shops and registration of FIRs to protect public health. Authorities warn that repeated offenses may result in the cancellation of business licenses under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

