Mizoram's MNF Vows Legal Action Against Online Sexist Attacks

In a robust defense of female candidates, Mizoram's opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has issued a warning against indecent and derogatory online attacks in the lead-up to the Aizawl Municipal Council polls.

The party, expressing alarm over the trend of character assassination and sexist abuse, has urged the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to exemplify clean electoral conduct and lead by example.

MNF legal board treasurer Zothansangi Hmar highlighted the necessity of intervention by the Election Commission, citing frequent violations of the Model Code of Conduct and the targeting of female candidates, including R Lalnunthari, a candidate for Ward-IV.

The MNF has vowed legal repercussions for those perpetuating such attacks, framing them as an oppression of women's status in society.

With the upcoming elections featuring a significant female presence among the candidates, the MNF underscores the need for a respectful political discourse to maintain Mizoram's commitment to fair and transparent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)