Telegram Faces Hefty Fine in Russia for Extremist Content
A Russian court has fined the Telegram messaging app approximately 11 million roubles for not removing content deemed extremist by authorities. The state communications watchdog has indicated possible future restrictions due to Telegram's ongoing violations.
- Country:
- Russia
In a notable judgment, a Russian court has imposed a fine on the Telegram messaging app, amounting to nearly 11 million roubles, for failing to remove content seen by authorities as extremist. The communication reflects a continuing crackdown on digital platforms by the Russian government.
The Russian state communications watchdog underscored the severity of the situation on Tuesday, warning that Telegram might face stricter limitations unless it addresses past infringements. This development highlights the ongoing tensions between tech companies and government regulations.
Telegram is one of several platforms grappling with compliance issues in Russia, as the nation intensifies efforts to monitor and regulate online content. The financial penalty is a clear message of the state's stance on extremist content and the tech companies' role in controlling it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
