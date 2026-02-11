Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Strong U.S. Job Growth

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies after robust job data, with 130,000 jobs added in January, surpassing expectations. This supports the Federal Reserve's decision to hold off on rate cuts. The yen continued its advance following a political win in Japan, while the Australian dollar hit a three-year high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:32 IST
The U.S. dollar surged against major currencies on Wednesday after unexpected job growth indicated a strong underlying economy. The Labor Department reported an addition of 130,000 jobs in January, far exceeding economists' expectations of 70,000, which bolsters the Federal Reserve's stance against further rate reductions.

Market strategist Joel Kruger explained that the dollar's rally is driven by the strong jobs report and firm earnings. Despite earlier concerns of lower job growth hinted by White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, the robust data has increased market chances of the Fed maintaining rates at its next meeting.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen continues to strengthen following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's victory, and the Australian dollar reached a three-year high due to hawkish statements from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Swedish crown and the Chinese yuan also experienced fluctuations against the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

