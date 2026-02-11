Left Menu

French Authorities Probe Infant Deaths Linked to Contaminated Formula

French officials are investigating the fatalities of three infants suspected to have consumed potentially contaminated infant formula. Leading brands like Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis have initiated recalls due to a toxin risk. Despite no definitive causal link, 50 incidents, including 14 hospitalizations, are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:48 IST
French investigators are scrutinizing the deaths of three infants who reportedly consumed infant formula subject to precautionary recalls. The French health ministry announced the inquiry on Wednesday.

Major corporations like Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis have recalled several batches of infant formula distributed in various countries, including France, due to possible cereulide contamination—a toxin capable of causing nausea and vomiting. Public attention was drawn after three infant deaths were reported, with investigations underway to determine potential connections to the recalled formulas, particularly those from Nestle's Guigoz brand.

Additional reports, including 14 hospitalizations, have been linked to recalled formulas, yet a scientific correlation with cereulide remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, in Belgium's Flanders region, laboratory tests detected cereulide traces in the stool of five infants after consuming recalled Nestle milk, with symptoms largely mild.

(With inputs from agencies.)

