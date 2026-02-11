French Authorities Probe Infant Deaths Linked to Contaminated Formula

French investigators are scrutinizing the deaths of three infants who reportedly consumed infant formula subject to precautionary recalls. The French health ministry announced the inquiry on Wednesday.

Major corporations like Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis have recalled several batches of infant formula distributed in various countries, including France, due to possible cereulide contamination—a toxin capable of causing nausea and vomiting. Public attention was drawn after three infant deaths were reported, with investigations underway to determine potential connections to the recalled formulas, particularly those from Nestle's Guigoz brand.

Additional reports, including 14 hospitalizations, have been linked to recalled formulas, yet a scientific correlation with cereulide remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, in Belgium's Flanders region, laboratory tests detected cereulide traces in the stool of five infants after consuming recalled Nestle milk, with symptoms largely mild.

