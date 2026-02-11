Health Leadership Triumph: Lalrinpuii's Visionary Impact

In a significant recognition of her transformative leadership in healthcare, Mizoram's Health Minister Lalrinpuii has been awarded the prestigious Women Icon Award 2026. Held in New Delhi, the national summit was a platform for acknowledging leaders who have made notable contributions to socio-economic development.

Lalrinpuii credited this accolade to the collaborative efforts of department officials, emphasizing the collective achievement in advancing Mizoram's healthcare. She highlighted the state's pioneering efforts in the Mission Viksit Bharat framework and the implementation of the inclusive Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme.

Addressing the summit's theme 'Viksit Bharat 2047 through Comprehensive Socio-Economic Development,' Lalrinpuii called for increased corporate social responsibility partnerships to further the state's health and nutrition priorities, crucial to the central government's agenda. She also noted Mizoram's low infant mortality rate and unique initiatives for rural communities.