Left Menu

Health Leadership Triumph: Lalrinpuii's Visionary Impact

Lalrinpuii, Mizoram's Health Minister, received the Women Icon Award 2026 for her transformative leadership in healthcare. Her efforts under Mission Viksit Bharat led to significant achievements like the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme, and she urged for greater corporate collaboration in health and nutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:46 IST
Health Leadership Triumph: Lalrinpuii's Visionary Impact
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant recognition of her transformative leadership in healthcare, Mizoram's Health Minister Lalrinpuii has been awarded the prestigious Women Icon Award 2026. Held in New Delhi, the national summit was a platform for acknowledging leaders who have made notable contributions to socio-economic development.

Lalrinpuii credited this accolade to the collaborative efforts of department officials, emphasizing the collective achievement in advancing Mizoram's healthcare. She highlighted the state's pioneering efforts in the Mission Viksit Bharat framework and the implementation of the inclusive Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme.

Addressing the summit's theme 'Viksit Bharat 2047 through Comprehensive Socio-Economic Development,' Lalrinpuii called for increased corporate social responsibility partnerships to further the state's health and nutrition priorities, crucial to the central government's agenda. She also noted Mizoram's low infant mortality rate and unique initiatives for rural communities.

TRENDING

1
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say

Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace clo...

 United States
2
Kashmir Zone IGP reviews security situation in Valley

Kashmir Zone IGP reviews security situation in Valley

 India
3
Bank of Canada policymakers see Fed independence threats adding to global turmoil

Bank of Canada policymakers see Fed independence threats adding to global tu...

 Global
4
Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disruption

Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026