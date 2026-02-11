Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles: Software Stocks Plunge Amid Strong Job Data

Wall Street saw a decline as software stocks faced a selloff amid positive employment data. The promising job report lowered expectations for Federal Reserve interest cuts, leading to a mixed performance among major indexes. Expectations for future rate actions remain influenced by upcoming inflation reports.

Updated: 11-02-2026 23:07 IST
Major indexes on Wall Street saw momentum falter on Wednesday as a renewed selloff in software stocks coincided with more robust employment data, tempering expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The day began with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching their highest levels in over a week, buoyed by news of accelerated job growth in January and a dip in the unemployment rate to 4.3%. Enthusiasm waned, however, as the realization set in that strong job numbers might delay anticipated rate cuts.

Software stocks fell sharply after a brief rebound, while brokerage firms continued their decline following Altruist's tax-planning innovation announcement. Other sectors, such as communication services and financials, also experienced downward pressure amid mixed earnings results.

