Wall Street Wobbles: Software Stocks Plunge Amid Strong Job Data

Major indexes on Wall Street saw momentum falter on Wednesday as a renewed selloff in software stocks coincided with more robust employment data, tempering expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The day began with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching their highest levels in over a week, buoyed by news of accelerated job growth in January and a dip in the unemployment rate to 4.3%. Enthusiasm waned, however, as the realization set in that strong job numbers might delay anticipated rate cuts.

Software stocks fell sharply after a brief rebound, while brokerage firms continued their decline following Altruist's tax-planning innovation announcement. Other sectors, such as communication services and financials, also experienced downward pressure amid mixed earnings results.

