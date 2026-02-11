Left Menu

U.S. Reengages with WHO Amid Controversial Guinea-Bissau Vaccine Study

The U.S. plans to participate in a WHO meeting to decide on future influenza vaccines, signaling ongoing cooperation despite withdrawing from WHO. Meanwhile, a U.S.-funded vaccine study in Guinea-Bissau faces ethical scrutiny due to its potential risks to newborn participants lacking access to the hepatitis B vaccine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:22 IST
U.S. Reengages with WHO Amid Controversial Guinea-Bissau Vaccine Study
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to rejoin discussions with the World Health Organization at the month's end to determine the formulation of upcoming influenza vaccines. This marks a notable continuation of engagement with the WHO, despite the official withdrawal in January amid criticisms of the agency's COVID-19 management.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's Director for Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness, emphasized the critical role of the global influenza surveillance and response network—comprised of over 150 laboratories worldwide—in updating vaccine recommendations biannually. This collaboration, including U.S. facilities, underscores a sustained partnership necessary for battling seasonal and zoonotic influenza.

Simultaneously, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned a contentious U.S.-funded study in Guinea-Bissau, labeling it unethical. The study's critics argue it's dangerous as it withholds a critical hepatitis B vaccine from some newborns. However, the study remains under ethical review, with implications for health policy and research ethics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

