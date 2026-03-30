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Ethics Clash: Inside HDFC Bank's Leadership Shake-Up

Former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned due to ethical differences and concerns over misselling AT-1 bonds. He clarified that personal differences were not significant reasons. Chakraborty emphasized the importance of ethics in banking practices and acknowledged performance issues at the bank as significant factors influencing his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:11 IST
Ethics Clash: Inside HDFC Bank's Leadership Shake-Up
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Former chairman of HDFC Bank, Atanu Chakraborty, cited ethical differences as a primary reason for his recent resignation. Emphasizing that personal differences with management were not significant, Chakraborty highlighted concerns over the misselling of AT-1 bonds and the bank's under-performance.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Chakraborty expressed discontent with how HDFC Bank treated the misselling issue as merely a technical matter, years after regulatory bodies raised concerns. He emphasized the need for banks to maintain strong ethical values and oversight to prevent reputational damage and unethical practices.

Chakraborty also discussed the bank's performance issues, such as stagnant share prices and high cost-to-income ratios, which contributed to his decision. The resignation comes amidst speculation about strategic moves and management actions, though Chakraborty clarified no connections with these unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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