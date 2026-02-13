Left Menu

Fortis Healthcare Faces Profit Dip Amid Revenue Growth

Fortis Healthcare reported a 22% decline in consolidated profit after tax for Q3 2025. Despite revenue growth to Rs 2,265 crore, profit declined due to an exceptional loss related to new labor codes. Key hospital services saw growth, while the company plans continued expansions and acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent financial disclosure, Fortis Healthcare announced a notable 22% decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ending December 2025. The healthcare giant's profit after tax dropped to Rs 197 crore from Rs 254 crore in the same period last year.

Despite this profitability dip, Fortis experienced an increase in revenue, climbing to Rs 2,265 crore from Rs 1,928 crore year-on-year. The quarter's financial results included a significant Rs 55.2 crore exceptional loss, primarily due to new labor code impacts offset by some impairment reversals.

Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, highlighted substantial growth in renal sciences and orthopedics services. The company continues its strategic expansion in Bengaluru and is eyeing further growth and acquisition opportunities within existing clusters.

