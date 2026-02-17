SANDF Delivers 89 Cataract Surgeries in Limpopo Under Project OWETHU

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has commended its military healthcare professionals for delivering life-changing medical services to patients in remote parts of Limpopo through its humanitarian initiative, Project OWETHU.

In a statement, the Department of Defence described Project OWETHU as the SANDF’s flagship outreach programme aimed at extending essential healthcare services to underserved communities across South Africa.

The initiative seeks to restore dignity, improve quality of life, and strengthen ties between the Defence Force and the communities it serves.

89 Successful Cataract Surgeries at Elim Hospital

On Friday, 13 February, the Surgeon General of the SANDF, Lieutenant General (Dr) Ntshavheni Maphaha, together with Limpopo Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego, joined military healthcare teams at Elim Hospital in Makhado.

The team performed critical cataract surgeries for patients who had endured long waiting periods for specialised eye procedures.

According to the Department of Defence, the intervention recorded 89 successful surgeries, exceeding the weekly target of 75 cases.

Project OWETHU continues at the facility to ensure that even more patients can be attended to

Bringing Specialised Care to Underserved Areas

Project OWETHU is designed to address gaps in access to specialised healthcare, particularly in rural and remote communities where waiting lists for surgical procedures can be lengthy.

Government leaders and local communities have expressed appreciation for the military medical teams, who have provided services with professionalism, compassion, and dedication.

The initiative highlights the impact of coordinated efforts between national defence healthcare services and provincial health authorities in strengthening public health delivery.

Province-Wide Outreach Across Limpopo

The Limpopo leg of Project OWETHU has covered multiple districts:

Sekhukhune District (Mashoanyaneng Village): 26 – 30 January 2026

Waterberg District (Ga-Matlou): 2 – 6 February 2026

Vhembe District (Basani Village): 9 – 13 February 2026

These visits brought essential medical services directly to communities that face prolonged challenges in accessing specialised care.

Strengthening Civil-Military Health Collaboration

Project OWETHU underscores the importance of collaboration between the SANDF’s health services and provincial departments of health, reinforcing the Defence Force’s broader commitment to supporting national development priorities.

By extending medical expertise and resources to remote areas, the SANDF continues to play a vital role beyond its traditional defence mandate — contributing meaningfully to public health, restoring sight to patients, and improving overall community well-being.