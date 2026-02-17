Left Menu

Public Invited to Comment on Extension of R370 SRD Grant Regulations

To give effect to the extension, the Minister is required to formally publish amendments to the SRD Regulations in the Government Gazette before the end of March 2026.

The draft amendments were published on 11 February 2026, and written comments must be submitted within 21 days of publication. Image Credit: ChatGPT
Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has invited members of the public and interested stakeholders to submit comments on draft amendments to the regulations governing the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

The Department of Social Development announced on Tuesday that the current iteration of the SRD grant is due to expire on 31 March 2026. However, during last week’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the grant will be extended for a further 12 months, from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

R370 Grant to Continue Until March 2027

To give effect to the extension, the Minister is required to formally publish amendments to the SRD Regulations in the Government Gazette before the end of March 2026.

“The aim of these amendments is to regularise the 12-month extension of the provision from 01 April 2026 to 31 March 2027. This means the monthly amount of R370 will be paid to successful applicants from 01 April 2026 until March 2027,” the department said.

The extension ensures continued financial relief to millions of eligible South Africans who rely on the grant amid ongoing economic pressures.

21-Day Public Comment Period

The draft amendments were published on 11 February 2026, and written comments must be submitted within 21 days of publication.

The department encouraged stakeholders, civil society organisations, and members of the public to participate in the consultation process before the regulations are finalised.

How to Submit Comments

Written submissions may be sent to:

By Post:Department of Social DevelopmentPrivate Bag X901Pretoria0001

Or

Department of Social DevelopmentChief Directorate: Social Assistance134 Pretorius StreetHSRC BuildingPretoria0001

By Email:SAREGS@dsd.gov.za

A copy of the Government Gazette is available online at www.gpwonline.co.za.

Strengthening Social Protection Framework

The extension of the SRD grant forms part of government’s broader social protection strategy aimed at supporting vulnerable individuals and mitigating poverty and unemployment challenges.

The public consultation process is expected to ensure transparency and allow for stakeholder input before the regulatory amendments are finalised.

 

