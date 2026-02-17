India's Pioneering Vision: AI Strategy in Health

India has set a global standard by being among the first to adopt a national AI strategy for health, according to a senior World Health Organization official. Dr. Catharina Boehme highlighted this achievement at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

She praised India's leadership in digital health, noting that the AI strategy aims to strengthen healthcare delivery, enhance decision-making, and extend services to underserved communities.

Boehme emphasized that this effort underscores a crucial notion: innovation should bolster systems, widen access, and foster trust. She also lauded India's collaborative approach, involving both government and society, ensuring effective and sustainable implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)