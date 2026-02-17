Left Menu

India's Pioneering Vision: AI Strategy in Health

India is one of the first countries to implement a national AI strategy for health, as noted by WHO's Dr. Catharina Boehme at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This initiative aims to enhance healthcare, improve decision-making, and reach underserved populations, reflecting India's commitment to innovation and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:55 IST
India's Pioneering Vision: AI Strategy in Health
  • Country:
  • India

India has set a global standard by being among the first to adopt a national AI strategy for health, according to a senior World Health Organization official. Dr. Catharina Boehme highlighted this achievement at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

She praised India's leadership in digital health, noting that the AI strategy aims to strengthen healthcare delivery, enhance decision-making, and extend services to underserved communities.

Boehme emphasized that this effort underscores a crucial notion: innovation should bolster systems, widen access, and foster trust. She also lauded India's collaborative approach, involving both government and society, ensuring effective and sustainable implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
2
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
3
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
4
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026