Anupriya Patel Addresses AIIMS Mangalagiri Convocation, Highlights UHC Push and AI in Healthcare

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Smt. Anupriya Patel today addressed the 2nd Convocation Ceremony of AIIMS Mangalagiri, congratulating graduates and underscoring the transformation underway in India’s healthcare sector.

The ceremony was attended by Shri Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications and Human Resources, Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with senior officials from the Union Health Ministry and the State government.

“Convocation Is the Beginning of Lifelong Learning”

Addressing the gathering, Smt. Patel described the ceremony as a defining milestone in the graduates’ journey but reminded them that medical education never truly ends.

“Medicine is a constantly evolving field. This convocation does not mark the end of learning, but the beginning of a lifelong journey of continuous growth, discovery and service to humanity,” she said.

She emphasised that doctors carry the trust and aspirations of millions and must uphold empathy, compassion, ethical conduct and excellence in practice.

Universal Health Coverage Becoming Reality

Highlighting national health reforms, the Minister stated that India’s healthcare system is undergoing a structural transformation under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

“Healthcare in India is transitioning from being a privilege to becoming a fundamental right,” she said.

She noted that government healthcare expenditure has steadily increased since 2014, including a 9% rise in the latest Union Budget, aligned with the National Health Policy 2017 target of raising public health spending to 2.5% of GDP.

Flagship initiatives highlighted included:

Ayushman Bharat–PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) , providing up to ₹5 lakh annual coverage to nearly 62 crore beneficiaries

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana

Amrit Pharmacies

National Dialysis Programme

She described PM-JAY as triggering a “silent social revolution” by removing financial barriers to treatment.

Massive Expansion of Medical Education

Smt. Patel noted that medical education and tertiary care infrastructure have expanded significantly:

Medical colleges increased from 387 in 2014 to 818

AIIMS institutions grew from 7 to 22

Undergraduate and postgraduate seats expanded nationwide

Over 1.80 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs now deliver 12 essential primary healthcare services

She also highlighted the government’s push toward integrative healthcare, with AYUSH units operational or being established across AIIMS institutions, including AIIMS Mangalagiri.

AI as an Assistive Force in Healthcare

Referring to India’s Global South AI Summit and advancements in digital health, the Minister said artificial intelligence is strengthening healthcare delivery.

“Artificial intelligence is a powerful enabler… It is an assistive force that strengthens doctors, not replaces them,” she said.

She cited AI-powered innovations in tuberculosis elimination, including:

Handheld X-ray devices

Cough-based diagnostic tools

Predictive analytics

Genomic surveillance

Real-time outbreak monitoring

She emphasised that technology must align with public purpose to expand access and improve outcomes.

AIIMS Mangalagiri’s Growth Recognised

Addressing the graduates, Shri Nara Lokesh highlighted AIIMS Mangalagiri’s evolution into a 650-bed super-specialty institution, offering services such as organ transplantation, robotic surgery, oncology and cardiac care.

The institute has delivered over 45 lakh diagnostic services, he noted, symbolising its role in strengthening regional healthcare access.

He reminded graduates that while AI and advanced technologies will shape future medicine, empathy, humility and human touch remain irreplaceable.

Degrees Awarded to 58 Graduates

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon:

49 MBBS graduates

5 MD/MS postgraduate students

4 Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) students

The event was attended by Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Tapan Kumar Saha, President of AIIMS Mangalagiri, and Dr. Ahanthem Santa Singh, Executive Director, along with senior officials.

Call to Serve with Integrity and Compassion

Concluding her address, Smt. Patel urged young doctors to prioritise patient welfare, uphold ethical standards and care for their own physical and mental well-being.

She expressed confidence that the graduating batch would contribute meaningfully to nation-building while strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem.

