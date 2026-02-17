Punjab Boosts Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Lead the Way

In a bid to advance Punjab's healthcare system, Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh convened a state-level review with civil surgeons and deputy medical commissioners. The focus was on enhancing patient-centric healthcare delivery, expanding Aam Aadmi Clinics, and boosting essential drug availability.

The minister highlighted the significant rise in visits by pregnant women to Aam Aadmi Clinics. The clinics are now pivotal in identifying high-risk pregnancies, facilitating timely interventions. Dr. Singh announced that 243 new clinics would be established, with 308 sub-health centers being upgraded to enhance services including pediatric care and cancer screening.

Further, the minister committed to strengthening primary healthcare with an emphasis on reducing referrals and increasing cures. He insisted on 100% drug availability, warning of accountability for shortages. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana remains a key component, offering Rs 10 lakh cashless treatment per family annually, while new health infrastructure developments are underway under the Ayushman Bharat mission.

