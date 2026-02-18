Left Menu

CritiCare Asia Hospitals Launches Cutting-Edge Robotics for Joint Surgeries

CritiCare Asia Hospitals in Mumbai has introduced the Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System for joint replacement surgeries, signifying a major leap in orthopedic care. The system enhances surgical precision and recovery, reflecting the hospital's commitment to innovation, patient care, and global-standard technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CritiCare Asia Hospitals in Mumbai has unveiled the Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System for joint replacement surgeries, marking a significant advancement in robotic orthopedics. This launch aligns with the hospital group's dedication to driving clinical excellence and enhancing patient experiences through cutting-edge technological investments.

In a celebratory event on February 15th, noted Bollywood Director Farah Khan inaugurated the new system, expressing admiration for the hospital's initiative to integrate world-class technology into its services. The new robotic platform bolsters CritiCare's existing suite, providing a sophisticated, surgeon-controlled system for knee and hip replacements, promising faster recovery and improved outcomes.

Led by Dr. Deepak and Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi, CritiCare Asia Hospitals has consistently prioritized innovation and patient-centric care. With this addition, the hospital claims a unique position in Mumbai's healthcare scene, being the first to offer three advanced robotic platforms, thus expanding the scope of personalized joint care in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

