World-First Eye Surgery Restores Vision to Blind Mumbai Doctor

In a groundbreaking procedure, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital restored sight to a gynaecologist blind in both eyes using advanced surgical techniques. The pioneering combination of intraocular lens implantation and corneal transplant addressed severe glaucoma and complex intraocular pathologies, successfully returning vision after a decade of loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unprecedented medical breakthrough, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital successfully restored vision to a 44-year-old gynaecologist from Mumbai, previously blind in both eyes. Officials announced this world-first procedure on Wednesday, which involved a complex combination of advanced surgical techniques.

The patient, who had suffered a decade of progressive vision loss due to severe glaucoma and other intraocular issues, regained functional sight in the left eye immediately following the surgery. The operation coupled the innovative 5F-ISHF intraocular lens implantation with optical penetrating keratoplasty and structural reconstruction.

Developed by Dr Soosan Jacob, the 5F-ISHF technique allows for secure placement of an intraocular lens without stitches or large incisions, effectively addressing a malpositioned artificial lens that had been contributing to the vision loss. Dr Ashvin Agarwal highlighted the need for extensive ocular reconstruction to restore the patient's vision durably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

