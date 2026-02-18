World-First Eye Surgery Restores Vision to Blind Mumbai Doctor

In an unprecedented medical breakthrough, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital successfully restored vision to a 44-year-old gynaecologist from Mumbai, previously blind in both eyes. Officials announced this world-first procedure on Wednesday, which involved a complex combination of advanced surgical techniques.

The patient, who had suffered a decade of progressive vision loss due to severe glaucoma and other intraocular issues, regained functional sight in the left eye immediately following the surgery. The operation coupled the innovative 5F-ISHF intraocular lens implantation with optical penetrating keratoplasty and structural reconstruction.

Developed by Dr Soosan Jacob, the 5F-ISHF technique allows for secure placement of an intraocular lens without stitches or large incisions, effectively addressing a malpositioned artificial lens that had been contributing to the vision loss. Dr Ashvin Agarwal highlighted the need for extensive ocular reconstruction to restore the patient's vision durably.

