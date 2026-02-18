Allahabad High Court Orders Probe into Fatal Medical Negligence

The Allahabad High Court has taken a decisive step toward ensuring accountability following a tragic incident that claimed the life of a patient due to a wrongful blood transfusion. The court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to establish a high-level committee to delve into the details of the case, aiming to prevent such negligence in the future.

The court's directive was issued after the state admitted that a woman died at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj last year due to the administration of the wrong blood group. Emphasizing the constitutional right to life under Article 21, the court stressed the obligation of the state to protect patients' rights and prevent similar occurrences.

To address the mishap, the court has tasked the newly implemented director general of medical education with instructing the hospital to form a committee. This body will gather necessary data and recommendations to enhance the hospital's practices and facilities, ensuring no more lives are lost due to avoidable medical errors.

