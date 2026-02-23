Left Menu

Gaudium IVF's IPO Strikes Triple Subscription as Market Awaits Debut

Gaudium IVF and Women Health's IPO has been subscribed three times on its second day. Retail and non-institutional investors have shown strong interest. The IPO aims to raise funds to expand IVF services across India. Gaudium IVF pioneers in fertility services, reflecting significant market growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:10 IST
Gaudium IVF's IPO Strikes Triple Subscription as Market Awaits Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health saw a robust response, being subscribed three times by the second day. According to the NSE data, the IPO received bids for 4,38,24,186 shares against the 1,46,20,340 shares available, highlighting keen investor interest.

Strong engagement from non-institutional investors resulted in a 4.62 times subscription rate, and retail investors subscribed to their quota 4 times over. In contrast, qualified institutional buyers showed relatively subdued interest, filling just 2% of their allocation. Gaudium IVF raised Rs 49.5 crore from anchor investors, with the total Rs 165-crore IPO closing on February 24.

Utilizing proceeds, Gaudium IVF plans to establish 19 new IVF centers nationwide to expand its pioneering role in assisted reproductive technologies. The burgeoning Indian IVF market, forecasted to grow sharply, presents a lucrative landscape for Gaudium IVF's growth post its February 27 stock market debut.

TRENDING

1
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India
2
Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

 India
3
Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German economy, VDA says

Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German eco...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader

UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026