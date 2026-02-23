Gaudium IVF's IPO Strikes Triple Subscription as Market Awaits Debut

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health saw a robust response, being subscribed three times by the second day. According to the NSE data, the IPO received bids for 4,38,24,186 shares against the 1,46,20,340 shares available, highlighting keen investor interest.

Strong engagement from non-institutional investors resulted in a 4.62 times subscription rate, and retail investors subscribed to their quota 4 times over. In contrast, qualified institutional buyers showed relatively subdued interest, filling just 2% of their allocation. Gaudium IVF raised Rs 49.5 crore from anchor investors, with the total Rs 165-crore IPO closing on February 24.

Utilizing proceeds, Gaudium IVF plans to establish 19 new IVF centers nationwide to expand its pioneering role in assisted reproductive technologies. The burgeoning Indian IVF market, forecasted to grow sharply, presents a lucrative landscape for Gaudium IVF's growth post its February 27 stock market debut.