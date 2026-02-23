Giriraj Singh Marks 43 Years of NHDC at Special Handloom Expo

Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Special Handloom Expo and presided over the 43rd Foundation Day celebrations of the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi.

The event was attended by Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles; Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms); senior officials of NHDC and the Ministry; along with weavers, cooperative societies and stakeholders from across the country.

43 Years of Strengthening the Handloom Ecosystem

The celebration marked a key milestone in NHDC’s 43-year journey of supporting India’s handloom sector and enhancing the livelihoods of weavers nationwide.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Giriraj Singh underscored the central role of the handloom sector in sustaining rural employment, preserving cultural heritage and promoting environmentally sustainable production systems.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to:

Strengthening domestic textile manufacturing

Expanding market access for artisans

Promoting Swadeshi textiles

Empowering weavers through institutional support

The Minister also outlined NHDC’s future roadmap, appreciating the Corporation’s consistent efforts in building supply chains, ensuring raw material availability and improving market connectivity for the weaving community.

Special Handloom Expo: Direct Market Linkages

The Foundation Day celebrations coincided with the Special Handloom Expo (21 February – 2 March 2026), aimed at:

Promoting Swadeshi handloom products

Facilitating direct interaction between weavers and consumers

Enhancing sustainable livelihood opportunities

The exhibition features 60 stalls — 48 dedicated to handloom products and 12 to handicrafts — representing diverse regional weaving traditions from across India.

Shri Giriraj Singh toured the exhibition and interacted with weavers and exhibitors, commending the quality, innovation and variety of handwoven products on display.

Awareness Initiative for Youth

During the event, the Minister released a multilingual comic book designed to raise awareness about India’s handloom heritage, especially among younger audiences.

The publication highlights:

The legacy and cultural significance of handloom weaving

Traditional processes and techniques

The socio-economic importance of the sector

Recognising Artisans and Excellence

An annual report presentation showcased NHDC’s key achievements over the past year, including outreach programmes and initiatives aimed at economic empowerment of weavers.

Distinguished weavers and artisans were felicitated for exceptional craftsmanship, innovation and sustained contributions to preserving India’s rich textile traditions.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the occasion, a Paridhan Pradarshini presented a curated display of handloom garments reflecting the diversity, artistry and aesthetic excellence of regional weaving traditions.

The event reinforced the Government’s focus on promoting indigenous textiles, strengthening rural livelihoods and positioning India’s handloom sector as both a cultural treasure and an economic driver.