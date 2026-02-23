Left Menu

Meghalaya MP death: Probe on to check if doctor was available when Syngkon was brought to hospital

The alleged absence of doctors at the facility at the time has sparked public concern and calls for accountability, with residents and civil society groups seeking more staff at PHCs. Syngkon, who was also the founding general secretary of the Voice of the People Party, died on February 19.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that the health department is probing into the circumstances at Mawiong Primary Health Centre following concerns over the availability of a doctor when late MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon was brought there after he collapsed while playing futsal last week. Syngkon, the Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, had slumped while playing and was initially rushed to the Mawiong PHC before being shifted to a private hospital here, where he was later declared dead. ''An inquiry is going on (about the availability of a doctor at the PHC) and based on that inquiry, I think the health department will take necessary steps,'' Sangma told reporters. The alleged absence of doctors at the facility at the time has sparked public concern and calls for accountability, with residents and civil society groups seeking more staff at PHCs. Syngkon, who was also the founding general secretary of the Voice of the People Party, died on February 19.

