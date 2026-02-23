Left Menu

Now, six hospitalised after eating contaminated food in Indore's Bhagirathpura

Six people have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated food in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, a health department official said on Monday. Local residents and the Congress party have claimed a total of 35 deaths in the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak that began in late December in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated drinking water.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 23:24 IST
Now, six hospitalised after eating contaminated food in Indore's Bhagirathpura
  • Country:
  • India

Six people have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated food in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, a health department official said on Monday. Bhagirathpura was the epicentre of the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water that had claimed at least 22 lives. ''Around 60 people had eaten food at a birthday party in Bhagirathpura late Saturday night. Following this, some people developed health problems on Sunday,'' Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani stated. He said the affected individuals were treated, and as a precaution, six of them were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. According to the CMHO, all patients are doing well after treatment. Local residents and the Congress party have claimed a total of 35 deaths in the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak that began in late December in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated drinking water. On February 19, amid uproar in the state assembly during a discussion on the issue, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said that 22 people had died in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water and that compensation of Rs 2 lakh had been given to the families of each deceased. A one-member commission headed by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is conducting a judicial inquiry into the contaminated drinking water tragedy following the court's orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Protest against VC turns violent in JNU, police register FIR

Protest against VC turns violent in JNU, police register FIR

 India
2
UPDATE 3-US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions

UPDATE 3-US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran ten...

 Global
3
Mexico's security secretary says 25 troops died after the military killed 'El Mencho' cartel boss

Mexico's security secretary says 25 troops died after the military killed 'E...

 Mexico
4
Odisha: Mentally challenged man beaten to death over child theft suspicion

Odisha: Mentally challenged man beaten to death over child theft suspicion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026