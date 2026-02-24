State govt's 'Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna' honour for Thane civil surgeon

Thane district civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar has been conferred with the Maharashtra government's 'Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna' Award in recognition of his contribution to public healthcare, the district administration said on Tuesday. The award was presented to Dr Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Sunday. The honour comprised a medal, certificate and cash prize. The release stated that the award was presented by Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar in the presence of Minister of State for Health Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, and senior officials. According to the release, Dr Pawar upheld the mantra of ''Patient First'' and played a key leadership role during the COVID-19 pandemic while serving at Thane Civil Hospital.

