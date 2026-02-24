Left Menu

State govt's 'Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna' honour for Thane civil surgeon

Thane district civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar has been conferred with the Maharashtra governments Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna Award in recognition of his contribution to public healthcare, the district administration said on Tuesday. The release stated that the award was presented by Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar in the presence of Minister of State for Health Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, and senior officials.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:44 IST
Thane district civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar has been conferred with the Maharashtra government's 'Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna' Award in recognition of his contribution to public healthcare, the district administration said on Tuesday. The award was presented to Dr Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Sunday. The honour comprised a medal, certificate and cash prize. The release stated that the award was presented by Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar in the presence of Minister of State for Health Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, and senior officials. According to the release, Dr Pawar upheld the mantra of ''Patient First'' and played a key leadership role during the COVID-19 pandemic while serving at Thane Civil Hospital.

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

